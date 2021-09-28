S M Krishna to inaugurate Dasara this time

S M Krishna to inaugurate Dasara this time

Bommai said that Krishna was a senior leader and will inaugurate Dasara celebrations which start on October 7

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 00:10 ist
Former chief minister S M Krishna will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities this year. Special Arrangement

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Krishna was a senior leader and will inaugurate Dasara celebrations which start on October 7.

“He is not only CM, but is also a senior leader who has contributed immensely to the development of this (Old Mysuru) region. Therefore, we have decided to invite him to inaugurate Dasara,” he said.

Krishna had served as Union external affairs minister in the UPA regime from 2009 to 2012 and was governor of Maharastra from 2004 to 2008. He was also Union minister of state for industry and finance in the past. He had joined the BJP in 2017.

Cooperation and Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, in a statement, welcomed the decision and hailed Krishna’s contributions for transforming Bengaluru into an IT-hub.

