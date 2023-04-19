SC declines plea by mining baron to visit Ballari

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by mining baron and former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy for permission to visit Ballari.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar declined to consider a fresh application by Reddy seeking relaxation of bail conditions.

Appearing for Reddy, senior advocate Meenakshi Arora sought further extension of previous relaxation -- allowing him to visit Bellary for birth of granddaughter -- in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Reddy cannot visit Ballari as per the conditions of bail granted on January 21, 2015 by the top court.

The top court had then enlarged Reddy on the bail in a case of illegal mining with a condition that he would not visit Ballari, Ananthpuram and Cuddapah.