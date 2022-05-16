Schools in Karnataka record 90% attendance on Day 1

On the first day of the fresh academic year, schools across the state registered a healthy 90 attendance on Monday. Students returned to school after truncated 35-day summer vacation.

Though the department of primary and secondary education aimed at doling out all schemes to students on day one of the reopenings, there were no uniforms and textbooks. According to officials from the department, 60% of the textbooks have reached schools/students while the uniforms are delayed due to lack of participation in the tender process.

However, schools across the state have welcomed students serving sweet dishes along with midday meals as directed by the department. As per the information shared by the private schools affiliated with the state board, the attendance was above 90%.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We are happy to see the students back on campus. The only challenge before us is to fill the learning gap created by two years of Covid-19 pandemic.” He added not being able to provide textbooks in time is unfair to students.

Sukruta, a Class 5 student of a government school in South Bengaluru said, “I was missing my friends, teachers and school as my parents did not allow me to attend school properly last year. I am happy to be back to school.”