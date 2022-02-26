Schools should not encourage unnecessary controversies like what is going on in Karnataka: Venkaiah Naidu

Amid controversies over the wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday appealed to academic institutions to stay away from unnecessary controversies.

Making a veiled reference to the 'Hijab' controversy, while addressing the students, teachers and academicians at the Greenwood High International School in Sarjapur on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Naidu said, "Educational Institutions should not encourage unnecessary controversies similar to what is going on in Karnataka."

Referring to the school uniform, Naidu urged the students that uniform is everything in school. "In a school, you (kids) are all guided by the school uniform no matter whatever the uniform is. It is that discipline, dynamism, dedication and devotion which in turn will give us promotion," Naidu explained.

Reiterating that India's strength lies in the concept of 'Unity in Diversity' Naidu appealed to the students that there shall not be any discrimination.

"Regardless of caste, creed, sex, religion and region, we are all one and we are Indians. As a nation, we have many languages, cultures and dresses. But still, our country is India and our identity is Indian. The idea of India and an Indian must come first and there shall not be any discrimination," the Vice President urged.

Advising the educational institutes to develop a spiritual mindset among kids, Naidu said, "Spirituality does not mean religion. Because religion is nothing but a personal choice. But our culture, heritage and our dharma shall be followed in our lives."

The Vice President inaugurated the L'atelier-an ensemble of fine arts and state-of-the-art indoor sports arena on the school campus. Naidu was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Horticulture minister Munirathna.

