Science communicator Sudhindra Haldodderi passes away

Noted science communicator in Kannada and former scientist of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr Sudhindra Haldodderi (61) passed away on Friday.

Dr Sudhindra had suffered a cardiac arrest on June 21 and he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. According to his daughter Meghana, his body has been donated to Bangalore Medical College as per his wishes for research activities.

Dr Sudhindra, an aeronautical scientist, was an expert in the design and development of several fighter aircraft and helicopters and was an eminent science columnist in Kannada.

Dr Sudhindra had worked as an aeronautical engineer in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for over two decades. At the engine division of the HAL, he had worked on fighter jets and helicopters engine and Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) projects. He was closely associated with the projects, such as achieving fuel efficiency among the Jaguar fighter jets, Suryakiran jets, Cheetah, Chetak, Sea King helicopters.

For a brief period, he had also worked with the former president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. After taking voluntary retirement from service, he was teaching aeronautical subjects at Jain and Alliance Universities.

He had received the National Science Day medal and citation of the scientific advisor to the Defence Minister, DRDO Technology Group award, Silver Jubilee award of Karnataka Vijnana Parishat., the best science communicator award and several awards at DRDO. Interestingly, the Kannada Book Authority had announced Dr Anupama Niranjana Medical and Science Writing Award to Dr Sudhindra on Friday.