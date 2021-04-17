Self-control better than coronavirus lockdown: Jagaish Shettar

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday opined that lockdown is not a solution, while self-regulation by people itself is the most effective way to check the spread of Covid-19.

"This is my individual opinion, and the government will decide about the rules needed to handle the situation, based on the recommendations by experts," he said.

Response for Covid vaccination drive was not good initially, but more people are now coming forward to get vaccinated as the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing, he noted.

Suitable steps would be taken to ensure that production in industries is not hampered due to the night curfew in selected cities. At present, there is no plan to extend the night curfew to more cities, Shettar said.

Opposition parties should give constructive suggestions to handle the pandemic, as this is not the time for criticism or politics, he added.

Shettar also asked employees of State road transport corporations to withdraw strike, assuring that the government would hold a discussion about their demands.