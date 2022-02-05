Self-defense classes for girls in Karnataka residential schools

The state government will give self-defense training to girl students studying in various government residential schools, Social Welfare Minister Kota Sreenivasa Poojary said on Saturday.

The government is considering karate, taekwondo and judo for this purpose under "Obavva self-defense training."

There are 1.82 lakh students studying in residential schools across the state and this training will be given for post-matric students, Poojary said.

The government will hire experts on honorarium basis. The training will be conducted twice a week for one hour each during the academic year, he added. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch it on Sunday.

