Seven under quarantine in Channarayapatna after contact with P 505

The Nagamangala man, who tested positive for COVID-19 (P 505) on Monday, has created panic not only in Mandya district, but also in Channarayapatna in Hassan district. He had come in contact with a number of persons in the taluk. Hassan is in the green zone, with no COVID-19 cases reported so far.

Seven people of Channarayapatna taluk, who had come in contact with the patient 505, have been quarantined. Their families too have been kept under home quarantine. The administration had sprayed disinfectants at the four villages where he had moved about.

P 505 had travelled in a canter vehicle from Mumbai to Channarayapatna and alighted near Shettihalli, on the outskirts of the town, on April 22. Another passenger who travelled with him had gone to his village in Hirisave Hobli in an autorickshaw. P 505 had visited his friends’ houses at Nuggehalli, before leaving for Nagamangala, where he tested positive on April 24.

Only shops selling essential items were open in Channarayapatna on Tuesday. The movement of two-wheelers has been banned, said Tahsildar JB Maruti.