Siddaramaiah demands convening special Assembly session to discuss Karnataka flood situation

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday demanded convening a special assembly session to discuss the flood situation in Karnataka, which has been hit thrice by deluge in the last three months.

In a series of tweets, the leader of the Opposition alleged that its a triple whammy for the people of the state who are facing rain-havoc, Covid-19 pandemic and corruption in the BJP-led government.

"Farmers are miserable due to floods during the last few months. They have lost their houses and cattle.

"The chief minister of Karnataka should immediately convene an assembly session to discuss the same," Siddaramaiah said in it.

Noting that the people of the state were already suffering due to floods and the pandemic, the former chief minister said they also have to bear the brunt of alleged corrupt practices of the Karnataka BJP.

In this regard, he said the assembly would be an appropriate forum to discuss all these issues.

Accusing the state and the central governments of not giving compensation to the flood-affected people, Siddaramaiah said the farmers cannot get their due share if the Centre's guidelines were followed.

The Congress leader also claimed that the victims of last year's deluge have not yet received compensation.

This is the third time floods have hit the northern parts of Karnataka in the last three months.

The government has said that 136 villages have been badly affected, while 247 are in the vulnerable condition.

As many as 43,158 people were evacuated to safety, while about 38,000 people were staying in the 205 relief camps.