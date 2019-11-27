Singh plans to present 8 gram gold coin to voters: Cong

Congress party observer for Vijayanagar assembly constituency bypoll Basavaraj Rayareddy has accused BJP candidate Anand Singh of presenting 8-gram gold coins to voters.

"We have received credible inputs that Singh is planning to present each guest attending his son's wedding on December 1 an 8-gram gold coin having Goddess Lakshmi's picture. There are 50,000 families in Hosapete. He is planning to present those many coins. The constituency has about 2.36 lakh voters. Singh's plan is a violation of the model code of conduct. The Congress party will lodge a complaint with the election commission," he said.

Rayareddy alleged that Singh had spent Rs 2 crore on shamiyana alone for the wedding. He would spent Rs 2 crore for food, besides presenting the coins.

"The election commission should send a special team to keep an eye on all this. Expenses made on the wedding should be considered as expenses on the election. Action should be taken against him," he demanded.

He alleged that Singh was throwing money to win the bypoll as he was convinced of his defeat.

Singh's son Siddarth Singh will enter into wedlock with Sanjana Sabarad from Bengaluru