Smart card registration camp held for domestic workers in Karnataka

About 175 domestic workers, including part-timers and migrant workers, attended the domestic workers’ benefit camp organised at the Akme Encore Clubhouse Main Hall, Kundalahalli Main Road, on Saturday.

The camp was organised by the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation in collaboration with the Stree Jagriti Samiti.

A smart card registration under the Ambedkar Karmika Sahaya Hastha Scheme, e-Shram registration for migrant workers, and a Sampatti card registration, were also facilitated at thee camp.

“Sampatti cards are meant to create financial wellness for domestic workers. The primary objective is to ensure that the employer-employee identity is established,” said Geetha Menon, Secretary of Stree Jagriti Samiti and Joint Secretary of the Domestic Workers Rights Union, adding that this helps domestic workers get salary slips and help them have a credit score for loans and insurance.

Salary slips

“They told us about how salary slips can help with loan applications for our children’s education. I felt thankful

and thought it is very beneficial for us,” said Anjali Shiva Patil, a domestic worker who works at Akme Encore and two other buildings nearby.

Seeta Ramaswamy, Akme Encore apartment representative and cluster leader of BAF, Whitefield area, noted that this pilot program had a very good turnout.

“We hope to replicate this in all apartments, BAF members or not, in Bengaluru,” she

said.

She said that the camp will be held on Sunday at SGR Brooklyn, ITPL Main Road, Brookefield.