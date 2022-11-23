Solapur, Akkalkot should be in Karnataka, says Bommai

Bommai was responding to Fadnavis who said Maharashtra would 'fight to get Marathi-speaking villages including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani'

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
  Nov 23 2022
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 22:58 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Solapur and Akkalkot in Maharashtra should belong to Karnataka even as he slammed the neighbouring state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his "provocative" statement on the border dispute. 

"His (Fadnavis) dream will never come true. Our government is committed to protect the state's land, water and border," Bommai said in a tweet.

Bommai was responding to Fadnavis who said Maharashtra would "fight to get Marathi-speaking villages including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani". 

Asserting that there was no question of ceding "even an inch" in Karnataka's border districts, Bommai said: "Our demand is that the Kannada-speaking areas of Solapur and Akkalkot should belong to Karnataka."

Bommai pointed out that Maharashtra has been, from 2004, raking up the border dispute involving Belagavi by filing a case in the Supreme Court. "Until now, they've not been successful. They won't be successful in the future also. We're prepared to put up a strong legal fight," he said. 

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
Karnataka News

