Special train to Goa via coastal Karnataka soon

A new daily express special train between Bengaluru and Vasco via Udupi will be introduced soon with the South Western Railway (SWR) issuing a notification in this regard.

The train which will cover 696 km, will provide the much-needed relief to commuters in coastal Karnataka who have been demanding additional services to Bengaluru. The train will leave Yeshwantpur at 6.45 pm and reach Vasco at 10.30 am with stoppages at Surathkal, Udupi, Bhatkal and Ankola (7.13 am).

SWR officials said a detailed notification would be issued on Wednesday. Asked for the date on which the services were expected to begin, a senior official said it would be decided after finding the convenient date for the political leaders.