Specially-abled girl gagged, gang-raped in Karnataka; one arrested

In a shocking development, a case of alleged gang rape of a specially-abled girl has been reported from Haveri district of Karnataka, police sources said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in a village near Hanagal city. The police have arrested one of the accused in connection with the case and launched hunt for another.
The arrested person has been identified as Parashurama Madivalara. The absconding accused is Yashwanth.
The police said that the accused gagged and raped the girl. Aadur police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter.
More details are yet to emerge in this case.
