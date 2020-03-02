Srinivas Gowda wins 3 medals, takes his tally to 42

Kambala jockey Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda improved on his haul of medals by winning three more medals at Vijaya-Vikrama Jodukare Kambala organised at Uppinangady on Sunday.

During this season, he has won a record number of 42 medals. The final Kambala of the season—Bangadi Kambala will be organised in Belthangady on March 7.

In Negilu Hiriya category, Srinivas Gowda won the first place by covering the Kambala track with a pair of buffaloes, owned by Moodbidri New Padiwal Hardik Harshavardhan.

In the Hagga Hiriya category, he won the second place with a pair of buffaloes, owned by Nandalike Srikanth Bhat. Similarly, he won the second place in Hagga Kiriya category by running on the track with a pair of buffaloes, owned by Mijaru Prasad Nilaya Shakthi Prasad Shetty.

Kolake Irvathooru Anand won the first place in both Hagga Hiriya and Hagga Kiriya categories. In Hagga Kiriya category, he had won 13 gold medals in one season and equalled the record created by Nakre Jayakara Madiwala, who had used the buffaloes of Belavali Sadananada Shetty to run on Kambala track.

In the Kambala held in Uppinangady, Srinivas Gowda failed to qualify for the finals in Hagga Kiriya category and just missed breaking the record by a whisker.

By winning four medals at Venoor Kambala, Srinivas Gowda had created a record of winning 35 medals in a season. Later in Paivalike Kambala, he won four medals. In the past, Varkadigoli Hukkeri Shetty had set the record of winning 32 medals in one season of Kambala.

A total of 142 pairs of buffaloes had taken part in the Kambala which had lasted for 36 hours.