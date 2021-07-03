Sriramulu's aide, held on Karnataka CM son's plaint, freed

Sriramulu's aide, held on K'taka CM son's plaint, freed

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2021, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 02:30 ist
Minister B Sriramulu. Credit: DH Photo

The Central Crime Branch sleuths on Friday did a U-turn on their claim that they arrested a man who was cheating people by taking bribes to get work done in the government using the name of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son, B Y Vijayendra. 

The alleged suspect is a close aide of Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu.

Hours after Sriramulu expressed disappointment over Vijayendra approaching the police about his aide Rajanna alias Raja without informing him, CCB officials released Rajanna and asked him to appear before the investigating officers when summoned. 

Also read: Wasn’t aware of extortion by aide, says Sriramulu

According to the procedure, the police, after detaining a suspect, produce him before a court and take him/her into their custody for further interrogation. In this case, no such procedure was followed. 

Vijayendra said he is not acquainted with the suspect. The CCB police said Rajanna was detained near Chalukya hotel but there were some claims that he was picked up from Sriramulu’s house.

His voice sample has been sent for analysis. He posted on his Facebook page that the voice in the clip was not his.

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
B Sriramulu

