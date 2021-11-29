State government to allow card, UPI payments for revenue services

Karnataka has decided to introduce digital payment modes for all online citizen services offered by the Revenue Department.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to implement recommendations made by the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

The Revenue Department has been asked to make available online payment options, such as debit/credit cards, net banking, Google Pay and PhonePe for citizen services. Further, all these services have to be available through an app, Kumar directed officials.

This means that the application charges for services like caste certificates, for instance, can be paid online. Applicants will also be able to download documents through a mobile app or DigiLocker, while soft copies will be mailed to applicants, once the recommendations are implemented.

Also Read — Shivamogga tops Karnataka in revenue department

Meanwhile, the government has decided to hike the service charges at Atal Jana Snehi Kendras (AJSK) to Rs 50 from the existing Rs 25.

In other measures for the e-Governance department, all Revenue Department services are set to be brought under the Samyojana app, monitored by AJSK.

Kumar also said that the Revenue Department should ensure the development of the Kaveri-2 portal within two months for smooth property transactions in sub-registrar offices.

On Friday, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) asked the Revenue Department to show compliance through an action-taken report on these reform measures.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: