Stranded Karnataka citizens coming soon from Kuwait

Stranded K'taka citizens coming soon from Kuwait

Naina J A
  • Jul 03 2020, 15:56 ist
Finally, a chartered flight arranged by Karnataka chapter of Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association, with stranded Kannadigas will land at Mangalore International Airport, on July 4.

The flight was scheduled to land with 164 Kannadigas on board on June 27. As the State government failed to accord permission, the flight was cancelled. Enraged over the incident, the stranded Kannadigas had vent out displeasure at the elected representatives through audio clips, which had gone viral on social media.

Institute of Engineers Kuwait unit former president Manjeshwar Mohandas Kamath said “finally State government nodal officer Meena Nagaraj has given permission for the chartered flight to land at Mangaluru on July 4. She has asked the stranded passengers to adhere to the government guidelines. With the efforts of MP Shobha Karandlaje and former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik, permission has been accorded,” he added.

