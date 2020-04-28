Sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru, Mysuru to open soon

Property registrations in Bengaluru are expected to resume with the government having decided to allow sub-registrar offices to open in the city starting Wednesday.

Sub-registrar offices in Mysuru will also open, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Tuesday.

“Sub-registrar offices are open across the state, except in Bengaluru and Mysuru. In these two cities, sub-registrar offices located in a one-km radius of containment zones will not be open and people cannot visit them. All other sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru and Mysuru will open from Wednesday,” Ashoka said.

Property registration is a crucial source of revenue for the government, fetching nearly Rs 11,000 crore in 2019-20 fiscal. The government aims to mop up Rs 12,655 crore in 2020-21 fiscal.

This year, the government has decided to reduce the stamp duty from 5% to 2% on first-time registration of new apartments/flats costing less than Rs 20 lakh.