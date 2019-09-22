Suresh Kumar visits border area schools

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar visited schools at villages in the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border. The Minister held an interaction with students to understand their problems.

Students highlighted how they were suffering due to shortage of teachers, dilapidated state of the school buildings, drinking water and improper toilets.

Kumar assured that he would soon initiate measures to address the problems.

During his visit to higher primary school at Venkatammanahalli, the minister interacted with children of the school and school development committee members.

During the interaction, the members pointed out that situation went out of control during the monsoon. Rainwater entered classrooms making it virtually impossible to conduct teaching

activities.

Responding to this, the minister asked the zilla panchayat assistant engineer to make arrangements to prevent rainwater from entering classrooms and repair the school

building.

While minister visited the Higher Primary School in Kyathaganacharlu, students urged the ministers to appoint teachers stating that their friends in convent school have one teacher for one subject but they are having only one teacher for all the subjects.

The students also demanded to appoint teachers for their school.

Suresh Kumar also visited the midday meal cooking centre and inspected the hygiene there at government higher primary school at Vallur.

Students also urged the minister to appoint staff to clean toilets, construct classrooms.

Students of Tirumani Karnataka Public School complained that they have no teachers for Science, English and Maths subjects.

After speaking to students of various schools, Suresh Kumar also assured of solving the problem after discussing with the officials.