Task force to lure industries out of China

Karnataka has constituted a special task force to woo “disenchanted” multinational companies that are looking to shift out of China following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The task force will be headed by the chief secretary and comprises officials, trade bodies and representatives from Korean, American, Taiwanese, French and German companies operating in Karnataka. “There is a pushback against China...,” said a government order. “Rising labour costs, shortages of workforce .... and now a pandemic originated on its mainland, China may not be able to retain position as the world’s largest factory in the post-Covid global economic order (sic).”