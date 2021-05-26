Task force to prepares action plan for ban on single-use plastic in Karnataka

The state government has constituted a special task force under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary to the government, in an effort to prepare a comprehensive action plan for elimination of single-use plastic. The Task Force will also look into implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

According to a government order in this regard, the task force has been constituted following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year, where the Centre directed the state government to constitute the same. Karnataka was among the first states to ban usage of plastic back in 2016.

The task force will have sixteen members, including the chairperson. The members include heads of various departments concerned.

According to the government order, the Task Force will be responsible for an action plan to implement the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and to phase out single-use plastics. Among its other roles, the Task Force will assess plastic waste generated in the state with respect to collection, identify gaps in plastic waste management and develop policies for supporting the adoption of alternatives to identified single-use plastic items.