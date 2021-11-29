Teachers find no need to cut II PU syllabus

The chances of reducing syllabus for the pre-university course now seem less as teachers are confident of completing it within the stipulated time.

Following the decision by the department of primary and secondary education to cut down class 10 syllabus by 20%, there was a demand from the stakeholders, including students of the commerce and arts streams, to reduce the II PU syllabus.

But teachers working with PU colleges in the state say there is no need to reduce the syllabus and they can complete it by mid-March.

Prof Ninge Gowda, president of the Karnataka State Pre-university College Teachers Association, told DH, “We lost 15 to 20 working hours per subject and that doesn’t make a big difference as the majority of us are conducting classes on Saturdays and Sundays to compensate for the same.”

According to faculties teaching science subjects, reducing the syllabus will impact students planning to take up competitive examinations like NEET, JEE and KCET.

“The competitive examinations will be based on the II PU syllabus. Moreover, this year, the central boards have not announced syllabus cuts. So, there is no need to reduce the syllabus in the state,” said a teacher in the science stream working with a private college in Bengaluru.

However, sources from the department said discussions were on at the high level on reducing syllabus, fearing the third wave.