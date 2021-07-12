Temple take over: SC orders notice to Karnataka

  • Jul 12 2021, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 02:05 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine the Karnataka government's "arbitrary" decision to take over three ancient Hindu temples in Bengaluru by appointing managing committees over there.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi issued notice to the state government on a writ petition filed by advocate Balaji Srinivasan on behalf of Prashanth M and others.

The court posted the matter, along with other appeals, for consideration on July 27.

The petitioners are Pradhan Archakas of Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Sri Channarayaswamy Temple, and Sri Venkataramanaswamy Temple, Bengaluru.

They also asked the court to quash the notification of March 26, 2021 issued by the Karnataka government for constitution of management committee for enlisted temples. With the notification, the government sought to appoint the managing committees, which "would have a far reaching and irreversible consequences", their plea claimed.

Supreme Court
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Temples

