Temporary vehicle registrations valid till July 31

Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 22:52 ist
The temporary registration of vehicles which was to expire after March 24, will remain valid till July 31 in view of the extraordinary situation due to COVID-19 crisis, according to latest order issued by the state Transport department.

Meanwhile, the Union government has written to the state secretaries informing that the validity of driving and learners licences, fitness certificates and permits and other documents concerned that expired from February 1 will continue to be in force till September 30.

Officials said the relaxation is not likely to stop the flood of applications being recieved by the RTOs.

