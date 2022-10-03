Tender process for '108' lags even after 5-year delay

It was around five years ago, in July 2017, that the Health Department terminated its contract with the GVK-EMRI for operating '108' ambulance services, citing deficiency in service. Since then, tenders have been called thrice, but there is no new service provider yet, and GVK continues to run the service. Last week, the system broke down for about 16 hours, affecting thousands across the state who were seeking help.

The tender process is initiated now for the third time, but the deadline for submitting bids has been extended again. A new service provider may take charge only early next year.

In 2017, GVK’s contract was terminated on grounds of delayed services, malpractices and for not following tender conditions such as GIS tracking. When the department floated fresh tenders that year, GVK challenged it in court. Later, the department also stopped tender proceedings citing poor response, and GVK was asked to continue with the services for a while.

“The tenders were called again in December 2020. But the government then took a call to form a high-powered committee under the Additional Chief Secretary, to revisit some of the tender parameters,” says T K Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).

Also Read | Inner ring road flyover: Only two companies participate in tender to complete work

A PIL on ambulance services was being heard in High Court at the time. The court questioned why the government had cancelled the tenders despite its promise to complete the process in a few months. The bench even said that the government’s decision to cancel the tender seemed like a non-application of mind, with the intention to drag the project further.

Eventually, “the high-powered committee gave a report mentioning 9-10 parameters. This included a new system to integrate the call centre with vehicles, early warning to hospitals about incoming patients, etc. Based on this, the costing had to be worked out,” says Anil Kumar.

Finally, the state Cabinet approved the tender document only in February 2022, and a government order was passed in March. It took another five months for the state’s pre-tender scrutiny committee to give its approval. This three-member committee is set up by the government recently to scrutinise the state’s high-value projects.

The Health department finally floated the tender this August. They were supposed to open the bids by September 24. But the department has extended the submission deadline. Reason: the Tender Scrutiny Committee has not yet answered the 450-odd queries posted by interested companies.

“The Tender Scrutiny Committee, comprising around 16 members from various departments, had to discuss the responses to these questions. But most committee members were busy with the Assembly session. The meeting has happened, and we will upload the responses in a couple of days,” says Dr Narayan, Deputy Director (EMRI-108) at the Health department. He says 6 to 7 players have evinced interest in the project so far.

The technical bids will be opened on October 20. They will be evaluated by a committee. After this, another Tender Accepting Authority, headed by health commissioner, will scrutinise the selection process. “After this, the government has to approve the decision. So it will take some time,” says Health Commissioner Randeep.