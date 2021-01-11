The Lead: Jagadish Shettar on ease of doing business

The Lead: Jagadish Shettar on ease of doing business in Karnataka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2021, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 09:25 ist
Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH File Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar tells us about ease of doing business in the state.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to another episode of the Lead by DH Radio. Today, you will hear Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar tell DH all about the government's measures to improve ease of business and the statistics related to investment in the state. Listen in.

Shruthi HM: In the year's last press conference of the CMO, he sounded an alert that there will be difficulties in the next year too. And everybody is saying, raising revenues, investment is one way forward. Which are the sectors which will receive the boost. What are some of the projects that will receive the boost?

Jagadish Shettar: At the time when I became the Industries Minister, went to Davos and there were suggestions from Industrial captains and accordingly we started implementing reforms, particularly land reforms amendment...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Jagadish Shettar
dh radio
The Lead
DH Podcast
Karnataka
Ease of doing business

