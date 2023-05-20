3-day K'taka Assembly session from May 22: Siddaramaiah

Three-day Karnataka Assembly session from May 22: Siddaramaiah

'Senior-most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs,' Siddaramaiah said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2023, 18:30 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 18:34 ist
New Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: AFP Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, during which the newly elected MLAs will be administered oath, and a new Speaker will be elected.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress president D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers today, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Also Read | PM congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on becoming CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka

"We are calling the Assembly session for three days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior-most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the first Cabinet meeting today after taking oath as the Chief Minister, he said a new Assembly Speaker will be elected during the session.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Siddaramaiah
Congress
Karnataka Assembly
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

 