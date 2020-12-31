Tumakuru node key for jobs, economy, says Shettar

The Centre’s approval of Tumakuru as an industrial node under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) project will be “a big boost for employment and economic opportunities in the region,” Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Thursday.

Shettar was reacting to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approving the Tumakuru node with an allocation of Rs 1,701.81 crore.

Once fully operational, the Tumakuru node under the CBIC is expected to generate employment for 88,500 people. This comes at a time when the state’s new industrial policy 2020-2025 has been strategised to boost investments in the state, Shettar added.

“This investment will also act as a catalyst to attract more Foreign Direct Investments and ensure Tumakuru and surrounding districts’ overall development,” Shettar said.

He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for the approval.