Two-month fishing ban along Karnataka coast to begin on June 1

The annual two-month monsoon trawling ban along the Karnataka coast will come into force from June 1, as per the notification issued under the Karnataka Marine Fishing (regulation) Act.

All fishing activities with mechanised and traditional boats using inboard or outboard engines of over 10 HP capacity using nets or other means has been banned from June 1 to July 31.

The ban is not applicable for fishing with traditional and country boats which use engines of less than 10 HP capacity. Fishing boats which violate these orders and the fishermen concerned face the risk of being punished as per the Marine Fishing Act 1986, besides losing diesel subsidy for a period of one year.

The order, issued in the interest of all the fishermen in coastal areas, has to be followed by all the fishermen, a release from the office of the Dakshina Kannada district fisheries deputy director here said.