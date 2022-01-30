U T Khader appointed deputy leader of Congress in Karnataka assembly

Congress on Sunday appointed MLA U T Khader as Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka Assembly with immediate effect, a party statement said.
More to follow...
