U T Khader appointed deputy leader of Congress in Karnataka assembly

DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 14:33 ist
U T Khader. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress on Sunday appointed MLA U T Khader as Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka Assembly with immediate effect, a party statement said. 

More to follow... 

