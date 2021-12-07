Udupi DC forms 12 committees to contain Covid-19

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has set up 12 teams to contain Covid-19 in Udupi district. The team members should work in coordination on shifting the Covid-19 infected to covid care centres, Covid-19 health centre (DCHC) and to hospitals in case of necessity.

They should also work on tracing the contacts, declaring containment zones, monitoring containment areas, collecting information from private clinics and primary health centre on ILI, SAARI and other cases. The teams should work in coordination and submit a report to district administration daily, the DC stressed.