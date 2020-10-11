Udupi MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat has been tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter to announce the same, he said “as per the advise of the doctor, I have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. I am unable to receive calls owing to the treatment. Those who were in contact with me for the last four to five days should undergo self-quarantine and be cautious,” he said.
ನಮಸ್ಕಾರಗಳು, ಆತ್ಮಿಯರೇ,#COVID -19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ನಾನು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಕಾರಣ ಸ್ವಲ್ಪ ದಿನ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕರೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ. ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಇರಲಿ.
ಕಳೆದ ನಾಲ್ಕೈದು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದವರು ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಒಳಗಾಗಿ ಜಾಗ್ರತೆ ವಹಿಸಿ. ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು.
