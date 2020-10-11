Udupi MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  Oct 11 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 16:45 ist
Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter to announce the same, he said “as per the advise of the doctor, I have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. I am unable to receive calls owing to the treatment. Those who were in contact with me for the last four to five days should undergo self-quarantine and be cautious,” he said.

