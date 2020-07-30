Unlock 3.0: Karnataka removes Sunday lockdowns, night curfew

Karnataka has decided to do away with total lockdowns on Sundays and the daily night curfew under Unlock 3.0, whose guidelines were issued Thursday.

The state government had imposed total lockdown (curfew) on all Sundays, and it was to last till August 2. Also, the government had a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. These curbs have been removed, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said.

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, the state government will allow gyms and yoga institutes to open from August 5.

The guidelines will kick in from August 1 and are valid till August 31. Educational institutions, including coaching centres, will remain closed till August 31. Theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will be closed.

As prescribed by the Centre, the state government will impose lockdown in all Covid-19 containment zones till August 31. Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones, with restriction on movement of people in or out.

There are no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No permission, approval or e-permits will be required, according to the order issued by Bhaskar.

The Independence Day celebrations will be allowed at state, district, taluk, municipal and panchayat levels with social distancing and compliance with other health protocols such as wearing of masks, the order said.