'V K Murthy was one of the best in the world'

"Whatever talent I have comes from V K Murthy. His blessings and what I learned from him made me who I am," said Govind Nihalani, the octogenarian filmmaker known for movies like 'Ankur', 'Ardh Satya' and 'Tamas'.

Nihalani was speaking at a round table discussion on Murthy on the opening day of the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) here on Friday.

BIFFes is celebrating the centenary of the Bengaluru-based cinematographer, who is a Dada Saheb Phalke winner. He was the regular cinematographer for legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt.

The discussion was preceded by a 25-minute tribute for Murthy prepared by Nihalani. It touched upon the life of Murthy through the eyes of Nihalani, B S Basavaraju and G S Bhaskar, who worked with Murthy in various capacities.

Explaining the days when he started working under Murthy, Nihalani said that Murthy was one of the best cameramen in the world. "Murthy thought like a director. He was a director-cameraman. He was closely connected with the theatre," Nihalani said.

Basavaraju recalled the days when Guru Dutt was making 'Kagaz Ke Phool'. He explained how Murthy took him under his wing and helped him become a professional cinematographer.

For Nihalani, Murthy was a man of a positive mindset. "He had an open mind and never discouraged anyone," he said.

After Guru Dutt's death, Murthy could not develop the same kind of relationship with any other filmmaker, said Bhaskar. Murthy was the cinematographer for most of Dutt’s movies, including 'Pyaasa', 'Kagaz Ke Phool', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' and others.

Nihalani also lauded M Visvesvaraya's vision to bring India’s first cinematography course to Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College, where Murthy, Nihlanai, B S Basavaraju, GS Bhaskar and hundreds of other cinematographers were born.

Masterclasses and awards

The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy will conduct monthly master classes on cinematography in Bengaluru.

The speakers urged the government to rename the Government Film and Television Institute as V K Murthy Film Institute.

Renowned cinematographer Bhaskar announced that the awards will be instituted for best cinematography in feature films and short films in memory of Murthy. The details will be announced at lacefilms.com.