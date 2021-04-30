Vaccination of people above 18 in Karnataka may be delayed: CM Yediyurappa

Vaccination in Karnataka for people above 18 years of age will be delayed as the vaccine has not been supplied yet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.

He was reacting to the Centre's directive on allowing vaccinating people above 18 years from May 1.

"Our Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said clearly that the vaccine has not been supplied yet. We will vaccinate people once it arrives," the Chief Minister told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

He dismissed charges that it was a failure on the part of the government for not getting the vaccine beforehand.

"Where is the question of failure? We had thought we would get the vaccine (on time) but there is a delay in the supply," Yediyurappa said.

Read | Karnataka reports 48,296 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike so far

On the delay in supply of vaccines, the chief minister said "The Centre is helping us in various ways. Other countries are also helping India."

Earlier in the day, health minister Sudhakar said that vaccination of people above 18 years will not start from May 1 in Karnataka.

"It is not possible for us to start vaccinating people from 18 years to 45 years from tomorrow. Please don't take it otherwise. The moment we get official information, we will let you know," Sudhakar told reporters.

"We have made orders to Serum Institute in Pune for over one crore doses but the official news is that they are still not prepared to give it to us from tomorrow as scheduled," the Minister added.

He asked people who have enrolled themselves on the Cowin portal for inoculation to refrain from going to vaccination centres on May 1.

The Minister said the government will intimate eligible people after confirmation from Serum Institute of India about the arrival of vaccines.

"We have already paid Rs 400 crore to purchase one crore doses of Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune," the Minister said.

According to him, the Serum Institute has the capacity to produce five to six crore doses in a month while the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech can produce one to 1.5 crore doses.

Russia's Sputnik has given licence to Dr Reddy's Laboratory to produce the vaccine but they have not informed the government officially when they will be able to supply it.

To a question, when the vaccination for people above 18 years may start, Sudhakar said he would not be able to give the exact dates.

Read | Covid-19 Wrap-up: India reports 3.8 lakh fresh cases, another single-day record

"I cannot guess the date.I will prefer to tell the people about the date only after receiving the consignment from the vaccine manufacturing countries.I will not predict how many weeks it may take," the minister said.

He, however, said the government will continue its efforts to get the vaccines at the earliest by building pressure on the companies to deliver the consignment at the earliest.

To a question on the price of vaccines, Sudhakar said, "We have already announced that we will give the vaccine free of cost to everyone in the state.So there should be no confusion regarding it."

Regarding the ongoing vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age, the minister said there is adequate stock for them to get vaccinated.

According to him, the state had received 99 lakh doses for those above 45 years of age, of which 95 lakh doses have already been administered.

The Minister said ever since the vaccination drive started in the state, the wastage is merely 1.4 per cent, which is the least compared to other states where the wastage is about eight to nine per cent.

To a question on people defying the lockdown which came into effect from April 27 night to May 12 morning, Sudhakar said people are not taking the pandemic seriously despite media showing the plight of patients and families which lost their earning members.

"People should behave responsibly and follow the direction given by the government.If you ignore it, then you will repent," Sudhakar advised people.

Karnataka has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days.

The active cases have touched close to 3.5 lakh in the state, and a majority of them are in the state capital.