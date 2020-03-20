Vehicular movement between Kasaragod-Kodagu banned

The district administration has declared the 500 metre radius area from the house of a novel coronavirus infected person at Ketumotte village as containment area.

Kondangeri village has been declared as the buffer zone. It comprises 247 houses and has about 1,054 population. Entry into Kondangeri and Kethumotte for outsiders has been restricted.

Movement of all types of vehicles between Kasaragod and Kodagu has been banned after six people from Kasaragod tested positive for the virus.

Students appearing for II PU examinations have been allotted exclusive vehicles to reach examination halls. Separate rooms have been given to them for studies.

Sports activities, meetings, marriage and mass gatherings have been banned.

The man came in contact with about 300 people, according to district administration.

Identity of passengers who travelled by the same bus from Bengaluru is yet to be established. The passengers have been requested to undergo medical examination for the virus.

One of the passengers was a teacher from the district. She came in contact with four other teachers and a Cluster Resource Person. They had been advised home quarantine. Their health was being observed, deputy director of the department of public instruction (DDPI) P S Machado said.

About 32 teachers, serving in Kondangeri limits, have been advised home quarantine. It has now emerged that three teachers from Kondangeri school travelled in the autorickshaw. They visited offices of Block Education officer DDPI and other places.

The autorickshaw driver, who dropped the man, has reportedly developed symptoms for the virus. He has been confined to an isolation ward in the district hospital.

The man has changed his earlier statement about the bus and the time of departure.

As per his new statement, he travelled by a Vayu Vajra bus (KA 57 F 0908) from KIA, Bengaluru at 5 pm on March 15 and reached Satellite bus stop, Mysuru road, at 6.45 pm. He left by a Rajahamsa bus (KA 21 F 0231) at 12.05 am and reached Murnad.

He had stated that he had travelled by a Rajahamsa bus (KA 19 F 3170) that left at 11.33 pm. Efforts are on to trace those who travelled by the bus till Mandya, Mysuru and Hunsur.

No positive case in Mysuru

About 132 persons, including 119 Indians and 13 foreigners, are under home quarantine in Mysuru district.