Violence against doctors: K'taka HC notices state

Violence against doctors: Karnataka HC issues notices state

It directed the government to file a statement explaining steps taken for the protection of the medical practitioners

Ambarish Bhat
Ambarish Bhat, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 29 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 22:31 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to file a statement explaining steps taken for the protection of the medical practitioners. The PIL is filed by Dr Vinod G Kulkarni, a consulting neuro psychiatrist and social activist from Hubballi.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the respondents to file steps taken for the protection of the medical practitioners along with the statement of objections within 3 weeks.

The petitioner contended that all healthcare workers have been victims of violence by the relatives of the patients. He said doctors are considered as ‘Next to God’ as an adage says ‘Vaidyo Narayana Hari.’ He said violence on doctors violates Article 21 of the Constitution.”The protection of doctors and all healthcare workers against any kind of violence and attack or damage to the hospital property is the prime duty of the state and the Indian Union,” the petitioner stated.

The petition has prayed the court to issue directions for making provisions in law for levying hefty fine amount up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment up to 10 years to those who attack doctors, hospital staff and also damage hospital property.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka High Court
doctors
Violence
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

 