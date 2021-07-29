Violence against doctors: Karnataka HC issues notices state

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to file a statement explaining steps taken for the protection of the medical practitioners. The PIL is filed by Dr Vinod G Kulkarni, a consulting neuro psychiatrist and social activist from Hubballi.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the respondents to file steps taken for the protection of the medical practitioners along with the statement of objections within 3 weeks.

The petitioner contended that all healthcare workers have been victims of violence by the relatives of the patients. He said doctors are considered as ‘Next to God’ as an adage says ‘Vaidyo Narayana Hari.’ He said violence on doctors violates Article 21 of the Constitution.”The protection of doctors and all healthcare workers against any kind of violence and attack or damage to the hospital property is the prime duty of the state and the Indian Union,” the petitioner stated.

The petition has prayed the court to issue directions for making provisions in law for levying hefty fine amount up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment up to 10 years to those who attack doctors, hospital staff and also damage hospital property.