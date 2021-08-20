VP Naidu visits TB dam, bats for river linking project

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged the states to join hands for the interlinking of rivers in the country.

During his visit to Tungabhadra reservoir, along with his family, on Friday evening Naidu told reporters, “River linking project is the people’s dream. State should come forward in realising it. If the river water in the country is utilised judiciously, farmers will prosper and the country will prosper when agriculture prospers.”

“Reservoirs are like Akshaya Patre. We should lay emphasis on water retention. Water storage will replenish water table. I got to know from the officials that this dam has reached full reservoir levels in four consecutive years. I hope the dam continues to reach its maximum in future and benefit the backward areas in Karnataka and Telangana states,” he said.

Naidu spent some time at the reservoir and took selfies with his wife M Usha and family members.

On Friday evening, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his family was accorded a warm welcome at the taluk stadium here by Minister Anand Singh, Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and the Vijayanagara district

officials.

Naidu will visit Unesco World Heritage site Hampi on Saturday. After visiting monuments, he will stay overnight at Kannada University guesthouse in Hampi.

Security in Hosapete and Hampi has been enhanced in the wake of the Vice President’s visit.