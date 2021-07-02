Wasn’t aware of extortion by aide, says B Sriramulu

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu attributed the arrest of his aide Rajanna to a “miscommunication” and said that he was not aware of the alleged extortion carried out by him.



Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said that he learned about the arrest from the media. "No one should misuse anyone's name. An FIR is registered against him. Let the investigation be completed after which it will be clear whether he was guilty and what punishment should be meted as per law," he said.



Sriramulu said that he would have put an end to the alleged extortion if he had known earlier. "I would have spoken to (BJP vice-president) B Y Vijayendra and put an end to this," he said.

Also read — Minister's 'PA' cheats in the name of Karnataka CM's son



To a question, he said that Rajanna was not working with him. "He is just an acquaintance and has no official designation," he said.



Rajanna was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint by Vijayendra, who is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son. In his complaint, Vijayendra had accused an unknown person of extorting government job aspirants by using his name.



Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted to say he filed a complaint with the police as soon as he came to know that someone misused his name “on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises”.

He also said, “I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises.”

