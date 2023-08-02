Water contamination case: Cops quiz suspect after villagers stage protest

Following the allegations by villagers that the person supplying water to them had mixed poison in the drinking water, police, on Wednesday, took the suspect to custody for interrogation in connection with Kavadigarahatti water contamination case that claimed the life of a woman named Manjula.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said the police have collected evidences required for the case registered at Chitradurga rural police station. The suspect is being interrogated. Water samples have been sent to laboratory for the test. Police would expedite probe when they get the report.

According to the villagers, a case was registered at Kavadigarahatti village in Chitradurga taluk under Pocso Act in 2022 and this had led to a clash between two groups. Police are also investigating the case from this angle too.

Haralaiah Gurupeeta Seer Basava Haralaiah Swami has urged police to conduct inquiry thoroughly and bring culprits to justice. If the water was contaminated, all villagers should have fallen sick. But only residents of SC/ST colony fell sick. This has led to suspicion and it seems like rivalry between castes. So, the government must order for high-level probe, he demanded.

Earlier in the day, villagers staged a protest with body of Manjula and demanded the arrest of the accused. Her body was brought to the village after postmortem. But her relatives staged a protest without the conducting last rites and demanded arrest of the accused. They also demanded the district administration to provide compensation to the kin of Manjula.

The number of villagers suffering from gastroenteritis due to contaminated water has increased to 78. As many as 18 villagers are undergoing treatment in the district hospital and 60 in private hospitals. Drinking water is supplied through tankers to the villagers. Villagers also stoned the drinking water plant on Tuesday night damaging its glass.