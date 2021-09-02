Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he would discuss the fuel and cooking gas price hike issues with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who would visit the state on September 5.

He told media persons in Bengaluru on Friday that the fuel price hike has different reasons, including crude oil price at the international market, processing cost, financial condition of oil companies, and payment related to oil bonds.

In the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Bommai said, steps are taken to prevent the entry of those who come from Kerala with fake Covid negative reports.

A special vaccination drive is also being conducted in all villages within 20 km from Karnataka’s boundary with Kerala, he added.