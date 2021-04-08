Will not invite RTC employees for talks: CM BSY

Will not invite RTC employees for talks: CM B S Yediyurappa

Strict action against the agitating workers was the only thing remaining, he said

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 08 2021, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 10:45 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he would not invite employees of Road Transport Corporations (RTC) for talks to resolve their issues, but let themselves come for talks.

Yediyurappa told reporters on Thursday that despite the government meeting eight of their nine demands, employees resorting to strike could not be understood. Strict action against them was the only thing remaining.

Also Read | Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa requests striking RTC employees to resume work from April 8

“I am heading to Bengaluru and shall hold talks with officials and efforts will be made to solve the problem,” he expressed.

He said that he would again visit Belagavi on April 14 to campaign for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency byelection BJP candidate Mangala Angadi and a roadshow would be organised.

Yediyurappa denied commenting on statements made by Congress leaders.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Strike
KSRTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports

Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 