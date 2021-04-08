Will not invite RTC employees for talks: CM B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he would not invite employees of Road Transport Corporations (RTC) for talks to resolve their issues, but let themselves come for talks.

Yediyurappa told reporters on Thursday that despite the government meeting eight of their nine demands, employees resorting to strike could not be understood. Strict action against them was the only thing remaining.

“I am heading to Bengaluru and shall hold talks with officials and efforts will be made to solve the problem,” he expressed.

He said that he would again visit Belagavi on April 14 to campaign for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency byelection BJP candidate Mangala Angadi and a roadshow would be organised.

Yediyurappa denied commenting on statements made by Congress leaders.