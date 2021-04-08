Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa requests striking RTC employees to resume work from April 8

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked the striking employees of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) to resume duty from Thursday to avoid inconvenience to the people.

Yediyurappa told reporters late Wednesday that he was requesting the RTC employees to report to duty or else the citizens would have to use the services of private buses.

"The government cannot meet their demand of wages as per the 6th pay commission but will give them an 8% hike. We have met eight of their nine demands," he reiterated.

Yediyurappa alleged that some vested interests were behind the RTC employees' strike.