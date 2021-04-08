BSY asks striking RTC workers to resume work from Apr 8

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa requests striking RTC employees to resume work from April 8

Yediyurappa alleged that some vested interests were behind the RTC employees' strike

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 08 2021, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 06:47 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked the striking employees of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) to resume duty from Thursday to avoid inconvenience to the people.

Yediyurappa told reporters late Wednesday that he was requesting the RTC employees to report to duty or else the citizens would have to use the services of private buses.

Read: BMTC issues notice to 1,500 trainee employees

"The government cannot meet their demand of wages as per the 6th pay commission but will give them an 8% hike. We have met eight of their nine demands," he reiterated.

Yediyurappa alleged that some vested interests were behind the RTC employees' strike.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
rtc

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Worsening gender gap worrying

Worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

 