Winds to rescue of K’taka farmers; locust swarms head towards MP

Farmers and officials of the districts bordering Maharashtra - Bidar, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura are a relieved lot. Change in wind direction has averted a possible locust attack on crops in three border districts.

Swarms of locusts were expected to move from Maharashtra to Karnataka in the next few days. But the bugs are now heading towards Madhya Pradesh, courtesy change in wind direction.

After entering Maharashtra through Nashik, locusts changed directions owing to variations in weather conditions. The bugs had wreaked havoc in two districts of Aurangabad division. Locusts then moved into Bhandara district, triggering fears of new wave of invasion for farmers in Madhya Pradesh and making Telangana districts bordering Maharashtra vulnerable to pest attack.

After swarms of locusts invaded Vidarbha region, the Bidar district administration was in touch with its counterparts of Varada, Yavatmal, Nanded and Latur districts in Maharashtra, monitoring the movement of locust swarms.

With the change in wind direction, Kamreddi and Nizamabad districts in Telangana face an increased risk of locust attack.

Vidyananda, joint director, Agriculture, told DH, “We are in touch with Faridabad-based Locust Warning Organisation (LWO). According to the LWO, locust swarms are heading towards Madhya Pradesh. There is no need for the farmers from border districts in Karnataka to fear locust attack.”

However, we are ready to combat the pest menace. Bidar district has stocked enough pesticides. An awareness about locust attack is being created among farmers through assistant agriculture directors and gram panchayats, the

officer said.

Dr Sunilkumar M N of Krishi Vignana Kendra said, “Locusts can travel up to 150 km a day. They normally fly easterly direction. But again it depends on wind direction. An offshoot may have changed it direction and heading towards Madhya Pradesh. But there is a need to monitor other

swarms that are lagging behind.”

Allaying the fears of farmers in border districts, he said, “Locusts have moved to Bhandara from Nagpur. Hence, the farmers of Bidar and Kalaburagi can breathe easy now.”

Swarms of locusts have wreaked havoc on crops in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.