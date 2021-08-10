With more than 400 SSLC toppers, laptops a new worry for KSEEB

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), which declared the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations just a day ago, has a new worry.

The Free Laptop scheme of the Board for first three SSLC toppers in each district has more expenditure, as more students hit the spot this year. As per the data available from the Board, more than 400 students are in the list to receive the laptops this year. According to the officials, this will cause financial burden for the Board.

According to sources, the KSEEB spends Rs 43,000 per laptop. “Every year, that number would be around 100, and this year, we need to think about it as the number of students securing first, second and third place in each district itself, is more,” added an official.

The SSLC 2021 results were announced on Monday and as many as 157 students scored 625 out of 625. The previous year, this number was just six. Competition is the same even for the second spot, with 289 students securing 623 for 625, and this number was 43 last year. The third place has only two students who scored 622, but this number is likely to go up.

“In some districts, if there is no student with the score of 622, then we should consider those who have secured 621,” the official mentioned.

When asked about this, S R Umashankar, principal secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, said, “These are all administrative decisions and will take time.”