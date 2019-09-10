Woman holds on to tree branch for 8 hrs, rescued

A 22-year-old woman who spent eight hours in Bhima river by holding a branch of a tree was finally rescued by fishermen in Mynal village of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

Vijayalakshmi Srishaila Manga, a resident of Nelogi village in Jewargi taluk, who went to the river to fetch water, slipped into the river and was pulled away for about two km.

On hearing her screams, the fishermen took her to safety. Vijayalakshmi was brought to the district hospital after the first aid at the Primary Health Centre at Nelogi village. She is recuperating, said the police.