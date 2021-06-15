Won't ply buses even after Karnataka unlock, say private operators

The private bus operators have decided not to resume operations even if the government relaxed lockdown measures.

The Karnataka Private Bus Owners’ Federation president Rajaverma Ballal, in a press release, stated that the state government had not come to rescue of private bus operators during the Covid crisis.

“The government did not come to our rescue even though we have been reeling under crisis for the past one year. While diesel prices have skyrocketed, the government is not permitting to increase the bus fare We are not ready to suffer more losses. Therefore, the government should call for talks and hear our grievances,” the press release said.

The press release said that the private bus operators had now parked their buses in sheds declaring them not worthy for use and have submitted document to the transport department for tax exemption. Now, thousands of rupees have to be spent to bring the vehicles back on to roads.

More than 50,000 workers of private bus transports are in trouble due to loss of livelihood. The government, which declared Covid relief for workers of all other sectors, gave no aid for the private bus staff.

“We have extended a helping hand when the government was facing trouble. Now it is the turn of the government to pay us back failing which we will not ply the buses,” the Federation said.