Yash from Bengaluru becomes first motorist to receive Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Bengaluru's Yash Aradhya S on Wednesday received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Ram Nath Kovind, becoming the first Indian motorsports star to win the honour under sports category.

He was one among the three children who received the award from Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Karnataka's Pragun Pudukoli received the award from the President under Art and Culture category. Suneetha Murje Prabhu from the State received the honour under Innovation category.

Kovind conferred the awards to 49 youngsters in the age group of 5-18 years. The award is conferred on children for excellence in the fields of innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture and bravery. It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.

The 17-year old Yash has 13 championship wins to his credit which includes over 65 podium finishes and 12 awards.

Hailing from modest family background, Yash started his sports career first in his family in the JK Tyre National go-karting Championship eight years ago and gradually moved up the ladder, making it to Formula Racing

He made a debut in the Formula-4 South East Asia Championship in the 2019 season later also participated in international championships which included CIK FIA Academy Trophy in 2015 in Spain, Belgium and France.

Later on, he was also nominated by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) to represent the country in the Rotax World Finals in 2017 in Portugal.

Again in 2019, he participated in the FIA Motorsport Games in Rome.