Yediyurappa audiogate case hearing put off to Dec 16

The Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the audiogate case, in which then BJP state president B S Yediyurappa (now chief minister), is alleged to have offered Rs 10 crore to Sharanagouda, son of Gurmathkal JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandakur to join the BJP, till December 16.

Sharanagouda had lodged a complaint against Yediyurappa at Deodurga police station stating that Yediyurappa spoke to him over the phone and lured him to join the BJP by offering money.

The court had passed an interim order staying further investigation into the case. Sharanagouda has approached the court requesting it to vacate the stay. Hearing from both sides, Justice Mohammed Nawaz adjourned the further hearing to December 16. While advocate C V Nagesh appeared for Yediyurappa, counsel Ravi Varma Kumar argued in favour of Sharanagouda.